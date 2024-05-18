Juan Soto’s first multi-HR game with Yankees ends mini-slump, helps crush White Sox

So much for Juan Soto’s slump.

The superstar slugger exploded for four hits, including two home runs, and three RBI in the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the Bronx, emphatically ending an eight-game mini-skid.

Soto crushed a 417-foot solo home run in the first inning; smoked an RBI single in the third; added a 437-foot solo shot in the fifth; and punctuated his powerful performance with an eighth-inning single.

All four of Soto’s hits registered an exit velocity of at least 107.3 mph, with the first three coming against White Sox starter Brad Keller. It was Soto’s first multi-homer game with the Yankees and the 18th of his seven-year MLB career.

“It was a fun day,” said Soto, who celebrated both blasts with bat flips.

Soto went 4-for-31 without a home run and with only one RBI over his previous eight games, dropping his average from .338 to .301. With Saturday’s 4-for-4 outing, which also included a sixth-inning walk, Soto’s average jumped back up to .317.

The breakout barrage came less than 24 hours after Soto took the field early for batting practice on Friday. Soto and Yankees manager Aaron Boone both said the star showed signs of a resurgence during Friday’s 1-for-4 showing, which included a double and two deep flyouts.

“Definitely [was] working on my swing,” Soto said. “Tried to find that feeling again where I was hitting the ball in the first month and … just get that confidence back.”

The home runs were the 10th and 11th of the season for Soto, who joined Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees to reach double-figures through 47 games. The Yankees became the first MLB team with three players to reach 10 home runs this season.

Soto’s offensive explosion came amid renewed attention around his impending free agency. Speaking on YES Network’s “Yankees News & Views” podcast, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently expressed an openness to having in-season discussions about a contract extension with the three-time All-Star. Soto, 25, responded by saying his “door is always open.”

Acquired in a franchise-altering trade with the Padres in December, Soto leads the Yankees with 37 RBI.

“It’s been great,” Soto said of playing in the Bronx. “It’s been unbelievable, and I give a lot of credit to my teammates. They’ve been right there, having fun with me, and they’ve been really mature even when they have tough days.”

Soto’s huge Saturday served as a highlight in an afternoon all about power.

Fast-rising starter Luis Gil repeatedly pumped upper-90s fastballs past the overmatched White Sox en route to a career-high 14 strikeouts. That lofty total set a new single-game record for a Yankees rookie, passing Orlando Hernandez’s 13 strikeouts in 1998.

Six of Gil’s punchouts came on swinging third strikes against his four-seam fastball. He struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings during a stretch in which he recorded seven consecutive Ks.

“As good as his fastball’s been all season, today felt like maybe his best one,” Boone said. “Just pouring it in there, with the presence of his secondary stuff, too. Really impressive.”

The hard-throwing Gil, 25, limited light-hitting Chicago to one run over six innings, continuing his excellence as the fill-in for injured ace Gerrit Cole. Gil, who totaled seven appearances with the Yankees from 2021-22 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, is now 5-1 with a 2.39 ERA this season.

“During the offseason, I did a lot of work to get myself into a good position coming into camp,” said Gil, who added a changeup to his repertoire. “I really just wanted to do the best I could for this team.”

It was the sixth consecutive game in which a Yankees starter pitched at least six innings and gave up one run or fewer. The Yankees won each of those games, giving them their first six-game win streak since 2022.

Also delivering a powerful punch Saturday was Stanton, who remained red hot with an RBI double and a solo home run. It was the fourth consecutive multi-hit game by Stanton, who also homered and doubled in Friday’s win.

Stanton is 13-for-36 (.361) with five home runs over his last nine games.

The Yankees, who improved to an AL-best 32-15, will try Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox, who fell to 14-32. Carlos Rodón (4-2, 3.31 ERA) is set to pitch for the Yankees, while Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.46 ERA) is scheduled to start for Chicago.