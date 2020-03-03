Juan Soto is already receiving the treatment at the plate

Juan Soto's first two plate appearances Monday consisted of eight pitches. He saw four his first time in the box, then went to first. He saw four more his second time, then went to first.

Ball four in his first plate appearance was arguably a strike. All four pitches in his second plate appearance were outside and off the plate.

Maybe Miami starter Pablo López recalls Soto was 3-for-5 with a home run against him last year. It's possible his command was off in general, but that idea runs counter to him issuing just three total walks in three innings -- two to Soto, on eight pitches.

What it is, whether intentional or not, is an example of what's to come in 2020 for Soto. The reasons to throw him a strike dwindled throughout last season, then took a large dip when Anthony Rendon signed with Anaheim. Whomever the Nationals install to hit fifth -- under the assumption Soto will hit fourth most of the season -- will not bring fear-inducing protection. If Ryan Zimmerman or Howie Kendrick or Starlin Castro end up in the spot, no team is going to throw to Soto instead of one of them.

So, what does he think of the idea of relentlessly being pitched around?

"It's good," Soto recently said with a laugh.

Really?

"You take more walks."

He laughed again.

"Take more bases loaded walks. That's it."

Bryce Harper once cracked under the same treatment. In 2018, his final year in Washington, Harper was on the way to a league-leading 130 walks. Harper walked 38 times in March/April of that season. He was exasperated.

"At 25 years old, you want to hit the baseball," Harper explained in late April that season.

He broke with personal tradition around the same time, heading onto the field for early batting practice. Harper typically stayed in the cage to run through his preferred drills and, he said, to resist the urge of putting on a batting practice show while muscling up. But, he visited one day to just hit balls as far as he could into the right field stands.

Davey Martinez is aware of Soto's pending year of watching pitches out of the strike zone. In his rookie season, 58.7 percent of the pitches thrown to him became strikes (this includes swings). That number went down to 56.9 percent last year. And, year-over-year, Soto's Z-swing percentage (the percentage of time he swings at pitches in the strike zone) went up almost eight percent. So, fewer strikes and better discipline. It's a formula the Nationals hope he repeats in 2020 when his anxiousness will be tested daily.

