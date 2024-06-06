Juan Núñez named to Spain’s prelim roster for Olympic qualifying tournament

Potential second-round pick Juan Núñez was among the 22 players named to the Spanish men’s national team training camp roster for the 2024 Olympic qualifying tournament on July 2-7 in Malaga, Spain.

The preliminary roster features several mainstays of the program, such as Rudy Fernández, Juancho Hernangómez, Willy Hernangómez, Joel Parra and Álex Abrines, among others. The roster will be trimmed to 12 players after training camp, which begins on Monday.

Núñez has represented Spain at the senior level twice, most recently in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He averaged five points, 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 37.5% shooting from 3-point range in five games as Spain finished ninth.

🚨 OFICIAL | Los 2⃣2⃣ convocados por @sergioscariolo para preparar el Preolímpico de Valencia 👏#LaFamilia inicia su concentración el 10 de junio en Málaga 💪#SomosEquipo pic.twitter.com/szmUClK48u — Baloncesto España (@BaloncestoESP) June 6, 2024

Spain will open the qualifying tournament with Lebanon (July 2) and Angola (July 3). The top two teams from the group will advance to the semifinals and face the top two teams from Group B, which features the Bahamas, Finland and Poland.

The winner of the qualifying tournament will claim one of the four remaining spots in the 2024 Olympic Games. That country will be placed in Group A to start the Olympics, along with Australia, Canada and another team from a qualifying tournament.

Spain has qualified for the Olympics 13 times, including the past six tournaments. The team last took home a medal in 2016 after finishing with the bronze.

