Juan Martin Gonzalez stars as Saracens come from behind to defeat Connacht

Juan Martin Gonzalez put in a brilliant man-of-the-match display as Saracens beat Connacht

Saracens 55 Connacht 36

It takes something special to stand out from the star-studded crowd at Saracens, but Juan Martin Gonzalez clearly encompasses the necessary physical and mental elements to do exactly that.

The strapping, elegant and powerful Puma is already proving one of the signings of the summer for a Saracens outfit hell-bent on adding to their three Champions Cup trophies and six Premiership titles.

Gonzalez has quickly put the loss of London Irish well and truly behind him with the kind of start to his new rugby life across the capital he could only have dreamed after helping Argentina reach the World Cup semi-finals.

On a European day when Owen Farrell’s temperament was stretched to the limit by Connacht rival Shayne Bolton, and England team-mate Maro Itoje was sin-binned for a dangerous hit, the 6ft 4in Gonzalez was coolness and calmness personified.

He has fitted into the Sarries jigsaw as if he was custom made for the back row job. The 23-year-old has clearly had no hangovers from his exploits in France, and has won over the hearts of those fans fearing the injury loss of Ben Earl and others would be especially damaging to the club’s thirst for more silverware home and abroad.

Gonzalez said: “It was difficult to leave Irish as it was an amazing group. It was so hard because it was a good, old club. There were a few fellow Argies there but I had to turn the page and go to the next challenge. I still keep in contact with my old team-mates.

“Sarries gave me a warm welcome, fans and everyone at the club. This is the best team in the Premiership so I was happy they called me. I hope I can have success here and help the club win more trophies because they have a strong history.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has been clearly impressed, insisting: “Sometimes it can be difficult to join a new club not having a pre-season. But to hit the ground running like he has is pretty incredible. He’s a brilliant talent and young man. Very mature and hard working. He’s playing outstanding rugby. He’s so good you want him near the ball and his tackle count is normally very high. He doesn’t just do the flash stuff but like any young player there are always things to work and improve on.”

Gonzalez celebrated a fine try in the crushing win over Connacht – which helped the Londoners rebound from their opening defeat by Bulls in South Africa. He was an imposing, industrious and powerful presence in a Sarries performance which began slowly but then went through the gears to overcome their Irish rivals.

Farrell played well throughout, bar a few missed kicks at goal, but also showed his somewhat tinderbox character and was penalised for doing so. He retaliated to a push by Bolton after a tackle by jumping up and pushing the Connacht winger, who was on the floor, twice. A penalty was awarded, which Jack Carty kicked. The England captain was clearly targeted by Connacht, which will no doubt continue during his time away from the international spotlight.

Owen Farrell's tinderbox character reared its head as he pushed Shayne Bolton while the Connacht wing was on the ground

It's clear that Farrell will be targeted especially while he's on a hiatus from international rugby

After Gonzalez’s opening try from Farrell’s kick through, Connacht had threatened something of an upset when surging into a healthy lead courtesy of Test centre Bundee Aki finishing off a forwards’ driving maul and a try from Caolin Blade.

Yet, once the Sarries pack got up a head of steam, and the prolific England hooker Jamie George rose to claim to tries from driving mauls, the hosts began to turn the screw and take full command.

Young centre Olly Hartley marked his first Champions Cup start with a brace of tries while there were also scores for the hosts from Sean Maitland, Lucia Cinti and Theo Dan at the death.

Connacht, who had earlier seen flanker Cian Prendergast sinbinned for foul play at a ruck, tried to keep in the hunt but their defence failed to match their attack. While they had plenty of punch in the first half when they led 17-8, they lacked the same collective steel when it was mattered most when under the pump in the second half.

Sarries lost Itoje to the sin bin for a head-on-head clash on Paul Boyle while attempting to make a tackle. Mitigating circumstances of a change in direction saved the England lock from seeing red.

The moment Maro Itoje almost saw red, as the England lock clashes heads with Paul Boyle

JJ Hanrahan and Joe Joyce and Prendergast hit back with tries for them but each time they scored, they switched off and conceded.

McCall, however, was relatively pleased with his side’s response after losing to the Bulls. He added: “It was a good step in the right direction. There is still a lot more in us but this gets us off the mark in the pool which is a nice way to head back into the Premiership games over Christmas.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins admitted: “I was pleased with the way the lads took the task in the first half but in the end we were well beaten by a very good team. We’ve had a difficult opening two games in the competition but must take them on the chin and improve.”

Match details

Scores (Saracens first): 5-0 (Gonzalez try), 5-5 (Aki try), 5-7 (Carty con), 8-7 (Farrell pen),

8-12 (Blade try), 8-14 (Carty con), 8-17 (Carty pen), 13-17 (George try), 16-17 (Farrell pen); 21-17 (George try); half-time; 26-17 (Hartley try), 28-17 (Farrell con), 31-17 (Farrell pen), 36-17 (Maitland try), 38-17 (Farrell con), 43-17 (Cinti try), 43-22 (Hanrahan try), 43-24 (Hanrahan con). 48-24 (Hartley try), 50-24 (Farrell con), 50-29 (Joyce try), 55-29 (Dan try), 55-34 (Prendagast try), 55-36 (Hanrahan con)

Saracens: A Goode (T Parton 71); L Cinti, N Tompkins, O Hartley, S Maitland (A Lewington 58); O Farrell (c), A Davies (I van Zyl 55); M Vunipola (T West 58), J George (T Dan 55), A Clarey (L Mulipola 68); M Itoje, T McFarland; J-M Gonzalez (T Knight 65), A Christie, B Vunipola (H Tizard 59).

Connacht: J Porch (JJ Hanrahan 59); B Ralston (A Kilgallen 59), T Farrell, B Aki, S Bolton; J Carty (c) (M McDonald 59), C Blade; J Duggan (D Buckley 47), D Heffernan, J Aungier (F Bealham 47); G Thornbury (J Joyce 47), C Prendergast, C Oliver (J Oliver 55), P Boyle (D Tierney Martin 61).

Referee: Luc Ramos

Player of Match: Gonzalez (Saracens).

Attendance: 9,029