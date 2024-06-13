Juan Guerrero leads prodigious attack, Spokane Indians clobber Vancouver 9-1

Jun. 12—VANCOUVER, B.C. — Juan Guerrero knocked in five runs, Cole Carrigg had four hits and three stolen bases as the Spokane Indians offense exploded for 15 hits in a 9-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Wednesday.

The first-place Indians (31-23) have won three in a row and five of their last six games. They moved two games ahead of Eugene (31-26) with eight games remaining in the Northwest League first half. The Indians are 12-2 against fourth-place Vancouver (26-28) this season.

Spokane starter Mason Green went six innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. He threw 104 pitches, 60 for strikes.

The Indians jumped on Vancouver starter Pat Gallagher for five runs in the first inning and two more in the second. Guerrero hit a three-run double in the first inning and a two-run single in the second. Jesus Bugarin added a solo home run, his third of the season, in the fifth inning.

Spokane went 7 for 19 with runners in scoring position.

Ryan Rolison, a 26-year old left-hander, was added to the roster on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Albuquerque. He tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking two. Rolison has missed most of the past three seasons with various injuries.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.