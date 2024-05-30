Juan Guerrero knocks in four, Spokane Indians beat Everett 8-5
May 29—From staff reports
Mason Green was dominant for seven innings, Juan Guerrero had a big night at the plate and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox for the second night in a row, 8-5 at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.
The Indians (26-17) moved 3 1/2 games ahead of Eugene (24-22) in the race for the Northwest League first-half crown.
Green improved to 4-2 on the season. He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on three hits, walking one. He gave up a homer and threw 96 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Guerrero started the scoring in the first inning with a three-run home run and added an RBI single in the fifth.
Indians catcher Jesus Ordonez went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs .
Last-place Everett fell to 20-26.
The six-game series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.