Ju’Juan Johnson favored to pick LSU after decommitment from Colorado

Deion Sanders and his Colorado program dominated the recruiting game for several months heading into their 2023 spring game. Shortly after, the tables were turned, and the Buffaloes suffered their first major recruiting losses in the Coach Prime era.

In the days after the game, several Colorado players entered the transfer portal, including promising wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The team has also lost the commitment of one of their most highly-rated recruits.

On Sunday evening, Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) four-star athlete Ju-Juan Johnson announced that he was decommitting from Colorado. He shared the following message on his Twitter account:

“First and Foremost I would like to The University of Colorado for believing in me. I would like to think Coach Prime, Coach Corey, Coach Mathis, and every other coach who continue to have a hand in recruiting me and for believing in my abilities. After further thoughts, prayers, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Colorado for now and open my recruitment back up. Colorado is still a top school and will still be highly considered as I continue to navigate through this process. #SkoBuffs.”

@JujuanJohnson7

At the college level, Johnson projects as a cornerback, so he may have felt marginalized by the arrivals of Cormani McClain and Travis Hunter, both top-CB prospects from the last two recruiting classes.

Johnson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) is ranked No. 19 among athletes in the class of 2024 and sixth overall in the state of Louisiana.

Eighteen programs have made Johnson offers, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and LSU. For now, On3’s prediction model has LSU (74%) as the heavy favorite to get his commitment, with Colorado lingering at 23.5%.

