JuJu Smith-Schuster says he'll stop dancing on opposing team logos

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dance parties are over. With the Pittsburgh Steelers stuck in a losing streak, Smith-Schuster vowed to stop dancing on opposing team logos, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Smith-Schuster has engaged in the ritual for some time now, but recently had a change of heart.

JuJu says he's going to stop dancing on logos for the betterment of the team.



"For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I'm not going to change who I am. ...I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2020

Smith-Schuster said he didn’t mean to disrespect other teams with his dancing. He merely saw it as a fun thing for his fans to enjoy on social media.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dancing drew ire from opponents

The Steelers’ opponents didn’t see it that way. Prior to Monday’s game, Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell called out Smith-Schuster, calling his dance routine “disrespectful.” Bell said he planned to hit Smith-Schuster hard during the contest, and then followed through on that threat. Bell delivered a clean and monstrous hit on Smith-Schuster early in Monday’s game, causing Smith-Schuster to fumble. The Bengals recovered that fumble, and the play had a major role in the Bengals’ 27-17 upset over the Steelers.

With the loss, the Steelers dropped to 11-3 on the year. After winning their first 11 games, the Steelers have lost three straight.

Following the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he would talk to Smith-Schuster about his dancing. If Smith-Schuster’s comments Wednesday are any indication, Tomlin’s message got through to the wide receiver.

When the Steelers go to Cleveland in Week 17, don’t expect Smith-Schuster to dance on the Browns’ logo.

