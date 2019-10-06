JuJu Smith-Schuster has 'worst feeling ever' after OT fumble costs Steelers in loss

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports

Last season, one of the biggest plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s fumble late in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers weren’t guaranteed to win if Smith-Schuster didn’t fumble, but the turnover sealed a loss and Pittsburgh barely missed the playoffs.

The Steelers likely aren’t going to the playoffs this season either. Another Smith-Schuster fumble was one reason they’re in a big hole.

The shorthanded Steelers fought hard against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They were down to third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges after Mason Rudolph was knocked out on a scary hit. The Steelers still took the Ravens to overtime.

And the Ravens won in overtime after Smith-Schuster fumbled again. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey punched the ball out right after Smith-Schuster secured a catch. The Ravens recovered in Steelers territory and Justin Tucker kicked a game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.

“I feel terrible man,” Smith-Schuster told the media after the game. “It’s literally the worst feeling ever.”

The Steelers are 1-4, without Ben Roethlisberger the rest of the season and perhaps without Rudolph for a while too. Smith-Schuster was visibly shaken as trainers looked at Rudolph on the field after the quarterback was knocked out.

The season isn’t technically over, but close. Smith-Schuster wasn’t the reason the Steelers lost. He helped keep them in the game with a touchdown. Pittsburgh had plenty of chances to make other plays, or stop the Ravens late in regulation after the Steelers took a lead. Also credit Humphrey for making a great play to punch the ball out.

But the likable Smith-Schuster will take Sunday’s loss hard. It will linger for the rest of what will likely be a long Steelers season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a costly overtime fumble against the Ravens. (Getty Images)
