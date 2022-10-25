JuJu Smith-Schuster credits video game for Chiefs' chemistry vs. 49ers

JuJu Smith-Schuster had his best game with the Chiefs on Sunday as Kansas City rolled past the San Francisco 49ers.

The first-year Chiefs receiver who joined Kansas City after five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers tallied seven catches for 124 yards and a touchdown in the 44-23 win.

What does he credit for Kansas City's offensive success? A video game. "Call of Duty: Warzone" to be specific.

Patrick Mahomes (423 yards, 3 touchdowns), Travis Kelce (six catches for 98 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (three catches for 111 yards) joined Smith-Schuster with big games against San Francisco. It sounds like the foursome also makes for a formidable "Call of Duty" team.

"I'm gonna tell you what got us the chemistry where we needed this game ... we were playing Call of Duty together."



JuJu explains how a Warzone session with Mahomes, Kelce and MVS helped the Chiefs on Sunday 😂🎮



(via @PJGreenTV)pic.twitter.com/gImY1Ziv8G — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 24, 2022

"I'm gonna tell you what got us the chemistry we needed this game," Smith-Schuster told reporters on Monday. "It was Friday night. It was me, Pat, Travis and MVS. We were playing "Call of Duty" together. We were playing "Warzone."

"We played three games. We won three games back-to-back. We got off, like "damn." It's really hard to win a game in "Warzone," in "Call of Duty." You could just tell the communication between all of us — like the chemistry — it was like we were in a game. ... Kinda just led into this game. Kinda just show on the field."

Mahomes, perhaps aware of the since-redacted clause in Kyler Murray's contract that limited his video-game time, was less enthusiastic when asked about the "Call of Duty" success.

Story continues

"I don't play all the time," Mahomes said, while announcing that he played on a "free night on Friday."

But he did confirm that the foursome went 3-0 that night, "which I don't do often."

Maybe the Chiefs are onto something. Either way, Mahomes probably doesn't have to worry about a video-game clause in future contracts. He's signed through 2031. And the Chiefs won't care how much time he spends playing video games as long as he keeps playing like he does.