JTG Daugherty Racing signs Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to multiyear contract

JTG Daugherty Racing has agreed on a multiyear contract extension with driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to pilot the No. 47 NASCAR Cup Series entry, the team announced Thursday morning.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the No. 47,” team owner Gordon Smith said in a release. “He has been an asset to our team on and off the race track since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to Victory Lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

MORE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the years

Stenhouse, the 2023 Daytona 500 champion, owns a pair of top-10 finishes in 2024 — including two weekends ago with a fourth-place run at Talladega Superspeedway — and is currently 27th in the standings. He’s a three-time Cup Series winner and was a NASCAR Playoffs contender a season ago.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane,” said the Mississippi native. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together. We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I‘m very excited to continue my relationship with the team. I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”