JTG Daugherty Racing will field one entry in 2022

Dustin Long
·2 min read
In this article:
JTG Daugherty Racing will be a one-car team in 2022, co-owner Brad Daugherty said in a media session Tuesday afternoon.

JTG Daugherty Racing runs the No. 47 car of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 37 car of Ryan Preece. Only Stenhouse’s car has a charter.

Preece’s car has run the entire season without a charter.

Daugherty said that the organization was not pursuing a second charter for next season.

“We kind of got into this second race car just because we were very, very fortunate with our sponsorship model,” Daugherty said. “We were able to have excess of sponsorship dollars that we had to put somewhere, and we were asked to put into a second race team.

“So we did it for several seasons, had a lot of fun with it, made some of our business partners a lot of money. Made it really hard on our focus.

“We want to be a really strong one-car race company and that’s what we’re going to go back to next season. We can’t wait. We think we’re going to really surprise people with our performance. We’ve got some great commitments from some partners in the business that we haven’t had since I’ve been racing for 25 years. Looking forward to it.”

Daugherty co-owns the team with Tad and Jodi Geschickter.

The organization first fielded a full-time Cup team in 2009 with Marcos Ambrose. The team expanded two two cars in 2017 with AJ Allmendinger and Chris Buescher.

JTG Daugherty Racing has one Cup victory. It came in 2014 at Watkins Glen with Allmendinger.

Stenhouse joined the team in 2020. He is 20th in points heading into Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Preece joined the team in 2019. He is 27th in the points.

“For our team, we’ve had just an OK year, didn’t run as well as we would like to have at a lot of points,” Daugherty said. “We’re excited. We’re already looking forward to next year. We’ve got some good things happening at our race company that we think are going to be significant, really help us prove our point as being a small team … (that) wants to go race and go race with those guys in the top 15. We’ve got some things happening that we think that will happen.”

JTG Daugherty Racing is scheduled to be among the eight Cup teams taking part in the Goodyear tire test for Next Gen cars Sept. 7-8 at Daytona International Speedway. Stenhouse will drive JTG Daugherty Racing’s car at the test.

