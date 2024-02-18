JTA wants to see ex-Warriors teammate JK in next NBA Dunk Contest

JTA wants to see ex-Warriors teammate JK in next NBA Dunk Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry and New York Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu have been the talk of NBA All-Star Weekend, as the sharpshooting tandem showed out during a unique NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge -- where the Warriors superstar ultimately left victorious.

And while Curry routinely reps Golden State well during these annual breaks -- making his 10th All-Star appearance during the 2023-24 NBA season -- there’s another Warrior that members of Dub Nation want to see during the 2025 festivities.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ex-Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson suggested Golden State’s third-year swingman Jonathan Kuminga enter his name into the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest arena.

I do wanna see JK in the dunk contest tho. So yall can see what I’m talkin about. Best athlete I EVER been around regardless of sport — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) February 18, 2024

He and Kuminga were Golden State teammates during the 2021-22 NBA season, meaning the former Warrior likely has seen a ton of exclusive dunks and soars from the then-rookie.

Toscano-Anderson’s high praise for Kuminga isn’t surprising, considering over his 189-game career, No. 00 already has established a dominant highlight tape.

ADD ANOTHER TO THE KUMINGA DUNK REEL 💥 pic.twitter.com/4qpDGd425j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

KUMINGA WITH ANOTHER SLAM pic.twitter.com/0G5mu9TQVd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

Just four days ago, against the Los Angeles Clippers, Kuminga took flight for another thunderous slam.

Clear the runway for JK 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ZnZgKxuXa8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

Kuminga would boost what arguably has been an underwhelming NBA Dunk Contest in recent years, surely helping what was a mediocre Saturday night when Mac McClung of the G League Osceola Magic won his second consecutive title.

This time next year, San Francisco likely is in store for another historic All-Star Weekend, considering Ionescu hinted at a potential rematch featuring Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark and Curry’s splash brother Klay Thompson.

Regardless of Kuminga’s decision to compete in the Dunk Contest next year, granted he’ll be invited, Chase Center will be the place to be next February.

