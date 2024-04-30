JT Toppin enters the transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most accomplished freshman in the history of the Lobo men’s basketball team is one-and-done at UNM. After just one season with the Lobos, forward JT Toppin entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

Toppin burst on to the college basketball scene as one of the most talented true freshman in the country. The 6-8 Dallas, TX. native became a starter for the Lobos and made his presence felt with a program-record 12 double-doubles. He led the country in the category for freshman and was a national freshman of the year finalist.

The Mountain West freshman of the year led the league in rebounding (9.1 per game), field goal percentage (.623) and blocks (68).

Toppin’s decision to enter the transfer portal came down to the wire. The current transfer portal window for college basketball opened on Monday March 18 and is set to close on Wednesday May 1. Toppin also previously declared as an early entry candidate for the NBA draft with the option to return to college.

All players who are in the portal by Wednesday’s deadline are open to sign with a new school throughout the summer and into the fall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.