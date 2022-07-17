Breaking News:

JT Thor scores 28 as Hornets fall short in summer league finale

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
The Charlotte Hornets fell short in their final summer league matchup, losing 89-86 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charlotte was led by second-year player JT Thor, who finished with a game-high 28 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 5 steals on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Last Sunday, Thor his the game-winning sudden death shot to defeat the Lakers in double overtime.

2022 first-round pick Mark Williams finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 20 minutes of action.

LiAngelo Ball did not make an appearance in Saturday’s summer league finale.

The Hornets’ time in Las Vegas showed promising big man depth in Williams and 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones along with the play of 2022 second-round pick Bryce McGowens.

