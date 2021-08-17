JT Thor with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid has deep into the decade to try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed ''The Process'' wants to end his career a Sixers lifer. The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season.