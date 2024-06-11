JT Realmuto to undergo surgery on right knee, Marchán recalled
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto will undergo right knee surgery and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.
The team made the announcement Tuesday ahead of a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston.
Realmuto will undergo a meniscectomy surgery in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to the team.
No timetable for Realmuto's return was shared by the Phillies.
Philadelphia has recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from AAA Lehigh Valley to fill the vacant 26-man roster spot.
Realmuto is hitting .261 on the year, with 7 home runs and 20 RBI.