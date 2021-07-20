JT Daniels discusses his time with Velus Jones Jr. at USC

The 2021 Southeastern Conference football media days is taking place July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels took part in SEC media days on Tuesday.

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC in May 2020. He played alongside wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. at USC from 2018-19.

Jones Jr. transferred to Tennessee in Jan. 2020.

During Daniels’ SEC media days appearance, he discussed playing with Jones Jr. at USC.

“Velus and I are really good friends,” Daniels said. “When I was going into my freshman year, I graduated a whole year early, so I didn’t get to do spring. During that spring period going into USC, I would come up to USC and spend the weekend or spend almost the whole week there to watch spring practice and try and learn, and I stayed with Velus.

“Velus and I have been really good friends since I was 17, so he’s just a really good guy. I’m pumped to see him succeeding back in the South where he’s from, having a good time.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire