JSU volleyball: Quigley shows she's willing to step into bigger role for Gamecocks

Sep. 8—JACKSONVILLE — With all-conference performer Courtney Glotzbach out for the season with a knee injury, Jacksonville State is searching for ways to replace her.

Enter junior Kylee Quigley, who showed Tuesday night that she deserves plenty of consideration.

Quigley posted a career-high nine kills to go with a career-high 13 digs as Jacksonville State dusted Alabama A&M 25-17, 25-9, 25-21.

"I feel like I did good, but I want to do good for my team," Quigley said. "I'm not trying to do good for myself. At this point, with Courtney being out, we need someone to step up and all of us on the outside want to make her proud. We want to work hard, and whoever goes in there wants to legitimately do it for her, but it is nice to go in there and have a good game."

The match against struggling Alabama A&M (0-7) gave JSU coach Todd Garvey a chance to play plenty of players and look at a lot of different combinations. In fact, two of the biggest mainstays in the lineup — setter Lexie Libs and outside hitter Lena Kindermann — each didn't play in the second or third sets for JSU (6-1). Seniors Kylie Milton and Katie Montgomery played only two sets each.

"Also, we're trying to find someone who can step in and fill that role that Courtney had for us," Garvey said. "Tonight, Kylee Quigley went in and did an awesome job. She came here as a hitter, and she's been playing mainly back row for us. She's had a really great week of practice, and tonight, I thought she went in and played outstanding."

Quigley is in her third year on the roster and has played a good bit previously, but much of that wasn't as an outside hitter.

"The biggest thing with Kylee is she's totally changed her mindset in the last couple of years," Garvey said. "A couple of years ago, she was one of the more laidback and, in certain situations, timid, but lately she's been a lot more aggressive. She has a lot more confidence.

"She's making more plays defensively because of her mindset to be more aggressive. It's the same thing offensively. She's taking more chances and providing a lot of energy. That's awesome to see."

What to know

—Erin Carmichael had a season-high 13 digs. This was her fourth match back after suffering a concussion.

—Sadie Brown had five kills and six blocks. Addie Halverson and Katie Montgomery each had five kills. Montgomery had missed the previous four matches because of a back issue. Also, middle hitter Zoe Gonzalez was out Tuesday, but Garvey said he is hopeful she'll be back this weekend.

—Macie Garrison had 21 assists, while Libs had 10 in her only set.

Who said

—Quigley on the loss of Glotzbach, who watched Tuesday's match from the sideline with a bulky protective wrap on her leg: "Courtney is a huge part of this team and has been since her first day in the gym. We've always seen that she's a really special person and special player, and she bonded with us right away. It's almost like having family, and whenever something happens to your family, you figure out ways to get through it and be there for them."

—Garvey on how the team has dealt with Glotzbach, Montgomery, Carmichael and Gonzales being out at various times: "I told them in the locker room before the game that if you focus on the things you have, you'll always have enough, and if you focus on the things you don't have, you'll never have enough. We've just been trying to focus on what we got and not worry about the things we can't control."

—Garvey on Carmichael: "She's not quite back to where she was before, having been out 2 1/2 weeks, but I think she's getting closer each game. It's taken some time to work some of the rust off. I think tonight was better than this past weekend, but hopefully she'll be all the way back soon. She's a worker. She'll put in the work."

Next up

—JSU will host the Jax State Invitational this weekend. On Friday, the Gamecocks will play Nicholls at 11 a.m., Southern Mississippi will play South Alabama at 1:30 p.m., and JSU will play South Alabama at 7 p.m. On Saturday, it's Nicholls vs. Southern Mississippi at 11 a.m., South Alabama vs. Nicholls at 3:30 p.m., and JSU vs. Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.