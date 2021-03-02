JSU volleyball: Milton, Libs pace Gamecocks as they fight off Tennessee Tech surge

Mar. 2—JACKSONVILLE — As expected, Jacksonville State pulled out another volleyball win Monday.

The unexpected part in JSU's 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 win over Tennessee Tech? It's that the Gamecocks had a real fight on their hands in the last two sets.

Unbeaten and in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, JSU had swept Tech at home Sunday and appeared well on its way to another sweep Monday. The Gamecocks took control of the first two sets early and held it all the way through.

"I don't think we were as sharp or played with as much energy and intensity as we needed," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "But, I think we needed plays when we needed to, and it's actually good that we lost a set and got tested because I wanted to see how we would respond to that. We haven't been in that situation for a while, so it was good to see us be put in that situation where we had to play at a high level or lose."

Two of the Gamecocks' most experienced leaders provided the critical lift late in the match: senior outside hitter Kaylie Milton and senior setter Lexie Libs.

JSU had led most of the fourth set, but Tech wouldn't let the Gamecocks run away with it. Milton had three kills in JSU's final eight points, and none was bigger than at one spot with the Gamecocks ahead 17-16. On the defensive in front of the net, the Gamecocks just trying to get the ball back over. The ball popped up in the air, and with Tennessee Tech caught flat footed, Milton leaped up and pounded down a kill.

That play served as one of those little sparks a team needs along the way.

Libs kept feeding her front line as usual, posting a season-high 51 assists. But, on the final point, Libs surprised Tech by calling for a keeper instead of passing the ball — she hit her own kill to clinch the win. It was just her third kill of the day.

Garvey calls Libs the "fiery leader" of the team.

"She's the one who's not afraid to get in somebody's face if she needs to or yell at them if she needs to," Garvey said. "Kaylie Milton is our other leader, who's kind of calm and reserved, but she also can come out of her shell and get pumped up. The team feeds off that. Energy is everything, and Lexie is our player who works the hardest and has the most energy. It's contagious to the rest of the team when your leaders are like that."

Milton produced one of her biggest games of the year with a season-high 15 kills. Her nine digs were only one away from a season high.

"K-Mill, she came to play today," Libs said with a smile. "Definitely couldn't have had this win without her. She fought with energy and passion, and when we needed plays, she was on the ground, she was putting the ball away, she was a great leader today."

She was hardly the only hitter who shined. Lena Kindermann had 20 kills, while Sadie Brown added nine. Courtney Glotzbach and Katie Montgomery had seven each.

"It is a setter's dream to have the offense that I have," Libs said. "Anyone can put the ball away, and the thing is the people who are on our bench are just as good as the people on the court. So, no matter who I put in, I have a smorgasbord of amazing hitters who can put the ball away."

What to know

—JSU and Morehead State are both 8-0 and tied for first in the OVC. Southeast Missouri and Austin Peay are each 6-2, and UT Martin is 5-3. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Tennessee Tech and Murray State are 4-4. Only the top four advance to the conference tournament.

—Erin Carmichael had 21 digs for JSU on Monday, while Libs and Milton had nine each. Libs also had a season-high four blocks.

—Until dropping the third set, JSU had won 16 straight sets. Dating back to last year, the Gamecocks have won 12 straight regular-season matches against OVC teams and 16 of their last 17.

Who said

—Garvey on why JSU wasn't as thorough as it usually has been this year in its wins: "I didn't think we were as crisp as we've normally been but we've worked really hard at practice this week, probably harder than we have been, because we're trying to get a lot better defensively. So, I think that took something out of them."

—More Garvey on Libs, who's a two-time All-OVC player: "Everybody's going to listen to what she says. They believe in her, and she's got a ton of experience, and they know how good she is."

Next up

—JSU will visit Belmont on Sunday and Monday, host Eastern Kentucky and UT Martin and visit Morehead State for two matches March 28-29 that likely will decide the OVC regular-season championship.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.