JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sweep Tennessee State to stay unbeaten

Feb. 22—Jacksonville State rolled through another Ohio Valley Conference opponent Sunday with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 victory at Tennessee State.

This is JSU's fifth win in five matches this year, and the Gamecocks have dropped only two sets along the way. This marked their third sweep.

They'll play again Monday at TSU at 5 p.m.

Five to know

—JSU is tied for first place in the OVC with Morehead State, which knocked off Austin Peay in three sets Sunday. JSU, Morehead State and Austin Peay entered this week's matches unbeaten.

—Senior setter Lexie Libs totaled 38 assists for the Gamecocks, and she passed the ball around to a variety of hitters. Nobody had more than 12 kills, and six different JSU players had at least five.

—Defensive specialist Erin Carmichael had 11 digs, while Libs added 10. Kaylie Milton contributed nine, and Tahya Pozorski six.

—The Gamecocks entered as the OVC's top team with a .298 hitting percentage. They managed .266 against Tennessee State, including .314 in the final set. Also, they limited the Tigers to .097.

—Freshman Courtney Glotzbach led the team with 12 kills, giving her 62 for the season. Lena Kindermann had eight, which puts her at 69 for the season. Sadie Brown and Caroline Kasson each had six. Addie Halverson and Katie Montgomery each had five. For For Kasson and Halverson, those figures are season highs.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.