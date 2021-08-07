JSU volleyball: With 11 returning players, Gamecocks open preseason practice

Aug. 7—Jacksonville State's volleyball team opened preseason practice Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships. Head coach Todd Garvey's group returns 11 players from last season's roster and has added a transfer and four freshmen.

"Returning so many pieces off a championship team is awesome," Garvey said. "It's great having that much experience and then we added four freshman and a transfer on top of that so I feel like we are going to be deep and ready to go at every position."

The returning group includes fifth-year seniors Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton. Libs was the OVC setter of the year the last two years.

Also, All-America outside hitter Lena Kindermann is back. So is Courtney Glotzbach, who was the OVC's freshman of the year last season.

JSU will open its season Aug. 21 at home against UAB in an exhibition match. The Gamecocks then will host the Gamecock Classic on Aug. 27-28.

On the first day, they'll face Gardner-Webb at 11 a.m. at Alabama State at 7 p.m. They'll play Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. on the second day.