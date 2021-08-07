JSU notebook: Barry shines at Boston College; Payton moves to ASU

Aug. 7—Former Jacksonville State tight end Trae Barry already has made an impact for his new school, Boston College.

Barry spent four seasons at JSU, where he caught 33 passes last season for 534 yards and a touchdown. He is getting a fifth year through the NCAA Council's ruling that athletes affected by the pandemic would get a blanket waiver, which gives them an extra season of eligibility.

After Boston College's first practice Friday, head coach Jeff Hafley talked about Barry, who the Eagles list as 6-foot-6 and 244 pounds.

"He's enormous, extremely long, and he is very hard to cover," Hafley told reporters.

He is replacing Hunter Long, who caught 57 passes last season in 11 games for 685 yards and five touchdowns. He was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins this past spring in the NFL draft.

Even with Long gone, Hafley told reporters Friday, "We're going to throw the ball to our tight ends probably the most in the country."

Payton at ASU

Former Jacksonville State cornerback Jacquez Payton is no longer headed for Louisiana Tech.

He decided not to go to Tech and instead was going to sit out the season and prepare for the NFL Draft. Instead, the Georgiana native will play this season at Alabama State.

This past season, Payton had 30 tackles and three interceptions for JSU. He was a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pick.

"Well, I had decided to step away from the game and focus on my mental health," Payton told lightonsports.com. "I was just going to use these next few months to prepare for the 2022 draft because I just got done playing in May, and I was one of the top corners in the nation. But I prayed to God and I felt I needed to play somewhere close to home for these next four months and then enter the 2022 draft.

"So, instead of just using these months to prepare for the draft, I'll be coming back for one last year as a redshirt junior to play for Alabama State."

Other transfers

Former JSU receiver Jared Scott has moved to Idaho State, and defensive back Jamias Presley is at Prairie View A&M. Scott had 10 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown catch against Delaware. Presley had 29 tackles and an interception.

Backup quarterback A.C. Graham is no longer on the JSU roster.

