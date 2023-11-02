JSU men: Tandy leads Gamecocks to exhibition win over Talladega College

Nov. 1—JACKSONVILLE — With ten new players on the roster, Jacksonville State men's basketball coach Ray Harper calls his team "a work in progress."

He says the same thing about KyKy Tandy, a transfer from Xavier who lit up the nets for 18 points in his Gamecock debut Wednesday night, a 78-49 exhibition victory over Talladega College at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

"The good thing about him is he's not just a catch-and-shoot guy," Harper said. "I've known him forever, you know, one of the most explosive guards I'd seen come out of the state of Kentucky in a long time."

After making three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, Tandy started to show that explosiveness after the halftime break, knifing into the lane for several second half layups.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard dealt with injuries the last two seasons at Xavier. A foot injury forced him to miss the last 10 games of his senior season after having only played in five games the year before that.

According to Harper, Tandy isn't even up to full speed yet, and those layups could turn into something much more impressive as the season rolls on.

"Those used to be two-hand tomahawk dunks on people," Harper said.

It's a scary thought for future Conference USA opponents.

"He's still not himself," Harper said. "Like our team, another month, month and a half, I mean I think you'll see an even more explosive and a better player."

Tandy finished the exhibition 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 13 overall. His 18 points led the Gamecocks despite him seeing less than 20 minutes on the court.

Harper wasn't the only one impressed with Tandy, as junior forward Marcellus Brigham Jr. also took notice of the newcomers' contributions.

"One guy that stood out to me was KyKy. He got off hot and had a little hot streak," Brigham said. "He can really bring a spark to the team."

What to know

—Brigham finished the game as the Gamecocks' second-leading scorer with 12 points. He also had four assists, three steals and two rebounds.

—Sophomore guard Travis Roberts finished with 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

—Junior center Mason Nicholson made the most of limited playing time, finishing with seven points and five rebounds.

—There were plenty of other newcomers to make solid contributions as well, including Piedmont product Alex Odam, who finished with five rebounds, five assists and four points.

—Junior guard Quincy Clark, a transfer from Lipscomb, had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

—Junior guard Ivan Reynolds, a transfer from UC Bakersfield, finished with four points, two rebounds and two assists. He also made an impact on defense, finishing tied for the team lead with three steals.

—JUCO transfers Caleb Johnson and Andres Burney finished with five and four points, respectively. Burney also had five rebounds and one block.

Who said

—Harper on Odam: "He's not going to be overwhelmed. He works, and he knows how to play. He does a really good job of finding people and getting them easy shots."

—Harper on Nicholson: "You know, I thought Mason was good. I thought he played extremely hard. He's grown by leaps and bounds from last year. He's in better shape, his body looks better. He's such a good kid. He's so smart. He's just going to keep getting better I think."

—Brigham on how the team played with so many newcomers: "I feel like we did pretty good as a team, but we've definitely got another level that we can reach into. I feel like with all the new guys we got, we really complement each other as a team, so when we figure out how to play as a team it's going to look a lot better."

Next up

—The Gamecocks will open the regular season against Brescia University on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

