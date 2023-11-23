JSU men: Gamecocks rally to take lead, but Incarnate Word steals win at buzzer

Nov. 22—For the second straight game a last-second shot sunk Jacksonville State's men's basketball team.

Shon Robinson's floating jump shot fell at the buzzer to give Incarnate Word a 67-66 win over the Gamecocks on Wednesday night.

Jax State found itself down 62-52 with 4:20 to play after a free throw by Josh Morgan, but the Gamecocks went on a 14-0 run to take a 66-62 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Juwan Perdue started the run by knocking down a 3-pointer. A layup and a 3-pointer by KyKy Tandy cut the deficit to 62-60, and two made free throws from Andres Burney tied the game with 1:49 to play. Another trey from Tandy gave Jax State a 65-62 lead with 52 seconds left, and the Gamecocks took a four-point lead after Quincy Clark made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 16 seconds remaining.

Incarnate Word closed the gap with three free throws from Robinson before his game-winning shot splashed through the net.

What to know

—Tandy led the Gamecocks with 19 points. He also dished out three assists.

—Clark was the only other Gamecock in double figures with 13 points. He also had three steals on defense.

—Perdue barely missed out on a double-double, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

—Burney finished with six points and two blocked shots.

—Ivan Reynolds scored six points and grabbed four rebounds.

—Marcellus Brigham Jr. finished with five points and six rebounds.

—Alex Odam led the Gamecocks with four assists.

Next up

—Jax State (1-4) will travel to San Antonio to face UTSA in the Roadrunner Classic on Friday at noon.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.