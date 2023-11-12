JSU men: Clark, Tandy shine, but Gamecocks fall in OT

Nov. 11—JACKSONVILLE — With 10 new names on the roster, Jacksonville State men's basketball coach Ray Harper knows his Gamecocks are going to experience some growing pains early in the season.

They did just that in an 81-79 overtime loss to Utah Tech at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday.

"We looked like a basketball team with a lot of newcomers," Harper said.

The Gamecocks held a 68-61 lead with 2:39 to play after two made free throws by Mason Nicholson, but things unraveled from there.

Tanner Christensen, who led Utah Tech with 26 points Saturday, cut the deficit to 68-63 with a layup in the paint. Back-to-back turnovers by the Gamecocks allowed the Trailblazers to get within two points at 68-66 on a made 3-pointer by Aric Demings with 1:09 to play.

KyKy Tandy put Jax State back up by four with two made free throws, but Utah Tech answered again after a 3-pointer from Beon Riley with 19 seconds to play trimmed the deficit to one. Juwan Perdue was fouled and made 1-of-2 from the charity stripe, but Christensen sent the game to overtime with a layup in the closing seconds of regulation.

"Anytime you don't execute and do what you think you need to to win the game, it hurts, and we didn't," Harper said. "Late in the game we had some key turnovers. We didn't do what we needed to to try to win the game."

The Gamecocks also faltered late in overtime. Two free throws from Perdue put Jax State up 79-77 with 1:38 to play, but the Gamecocks were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Two free throws from Demings tied the game with 37 seconds to play, and his layup with three seconds left sealed the victory.

Jax State got one last look, but Perdue's desperation 3-point attempt didn't go down.

"We just, again, we've got to find a way to be able to finish," Harper said. "Today we didn't."

What to know

—Jax State was led by the guard tandem of Quincy Clark and Tandy. Clark used his quickness and ball-handling ability to create plenty of opportunities in the paint. He made 7-of-13 shots from the field and finished with 18 points. Tandy led the Gamecocks with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He was 3-of-9 from beyond the 3-point arc.

—Caleb Johnson also had a nice afternoon. He led the Gamecocks in rebounds with six and in assists with three. He finished with 10 points.

—Despite dealing with foul trouble in the first half, Perdue finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Marcellus Brigham Jr. added nine points and five rebounds.Clark and Brigham tied for the team lead with two steals.

—Piedmont graduate Alex Odam did not play in the contest.

—The Gamecocks did a nice job at the charity stripe Saturday, making 28 of 32 free throws.

Who said

—Harper on Clark's ability to create shots for himself: "That's what he can do. He's fast. He can really get that ball to the basket."

—Harper on Johnson: "Like the rest of these guys, I think he'll get better as the year goes on. He's a very good shooter. He can do a lot of things, good passer."

—Harper on Odam: "Alex has been under the weather the last two days. We didn't play him today; probably should've played him. But as the game wore on, we kind of stuck with what we had going."

—Harper on Jax State's success at the free throw line: "If you do that, you should give yourself a chance to win. I think if we rebound the ball, we do."

Next up

—Jax State (1-1) will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Tuesday.

