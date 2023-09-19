JSU football: Rich Rod mum on who'll start at QB on Saturday

Sep. 19—JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb has started for a pair of conference champions at Jacksonville State, but Logan Smothers has compiled nearly as many yards in total offense this year.

So, which one will start at quarterback in Jacksonville State's home game Saturday against Eastern Michigan?

At Jax State head coach Rich Rodriguez's weekly news conference Tuesday, he didn't say who'll line up first. That decision apparently will come later in the week.

"We'll probably go into the game plan with both of them in mind," Rodriguez said. "We'll figure out who the first guy will be by Thursday's practice. I've never worried about declaring it early. We'll see how they practice."

Webb started against Coastal Carolina in JSU's last game, completing 9 out of 18 passes for 150 yards. He ran 11 times for 21 yards. Smothers relieved and was 7-of-10 passing for 57 yards, while running six times for 54 yards and a touchdown.

For the year, Webb has completed 49 percent of his passes and compiled 293 combined yards rushing and passing. Smothers is at 74.1 percent with 284 total yards.

"The way I look at it is we have two starters in Zion and Logan," Rodriguez said. "We'll see who performs better in practice. I wouldn't hesitate to have either one of them start. Logan has done some good things. He's learning. Zion knows our system. He's reliable, too."

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.