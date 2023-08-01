JSU football: Notebook from Monday and Tuesday's preseason practices

Aug. 1—JACKSONVILLE — With Jacksonville State among the 14 FBS teams who will play in a Week 0 game, the Gamecocks are already getting live reps in pads.

After a mostly encouraging practice on Monday, coach Rich Rodriguez was visibly upset with the team after Tuesday's practice as they wore pads for the first time during preseason camp.

Notes and quotes from Monday and Tuesday's practices

—Transfer receiver Jarod Bowie has been getting plenty of work in with Zion Webb, Michael Pettway, Sterling Galban and Sean Brown, who appear to be the "first team" offense so far.

—Rodriguez on Bowie after Monday's practice: "He's a competitive guy, he's a good route runner, got good speed. He's had a few drops, but I think some of it's just still thinking. I think once we get him out of the thinking mode and just let him play, he's going to be able to help us."

—P.J. Wells, Yessman Green and Anwar Lewis were kept out of practice because of injuries.

—With Ron Wiggins taking most of the first-team snaps, Rodriguez pointed out that he views Lewis and Wiggins as two of the "co-starters." He also said he wants to "take the next step" with those two, Malik Jackson and J'Wan Evans during preseason camp.

—Webb, Logan Smothers and Te'Sean Smoot are the three quarterbacks wearing non-contact jerseys. Each are seeing plenty of reps, mixing in play with a variety of players.

—Freshman cornerback Geimere Latimer had two interceptions early in Tuesday's practice.

—Junior cornerback Kekoura Tarnue had an impressive first half of Tuesday's practice, getting an early interception, causing a pass breakup and then taking away a pass intended for tight end Sean Brown.

—Carter Lambert saw some time at quarterback on Tuesday, connecting with Arizona transfer Jamarye Joiner near the corner of the end zone. He also showcased his agility in and out of the pocket.

—Freshman receiver Cam Vaughn finished with one of the most impressive plays of Tuesday's practice, hauling in a one-handed reception from Te'Sean Smoot. Vaughn was recruited from Temple High School in Temple, Georgia.

