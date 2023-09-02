JSU football: Malik Jackson living up to Rich Rod's vision

Sep. 2—JACKSONVILLE — When Malik Jackson's name came up in the transfer portal, Rich Rodriguez had no doubt that the Louisiana Monroe running back would make an impact.

For Jackson, there were no doubts about reuniting with Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, either.

"I played with Coach Rich Rod and a majority of all the coaches already, so I trust them," Jackson said. "Me coming here, I knew I was going to have to work, obviously. You don't have to worry, there's other guys here. I liked the success that they had last year too, so that was like a big part of me coming."

Through two games in a Jacksonville State uniform, the redshirt senior has shown that he's already found a home with his new program.

The Gamecocks' 49-3 blowout of East Tennessee State on Saturday marked the second game in a row that Jackson led JSU in rushing yards, as he totaled 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

His touchdown came on a 42-yard rush with 13:35 left in the third quarter after setting himself up at ETSU's 42 with a 5-yard run.

Despite his impressive day, Rodriguez shared that Jackson played through injury in Saturday's game.

"Malik, obviously, I had him in Monroe and knew what he's about," Rodriguez said. "He's a competitive guy and a very good athlete, and he had a banged up wrist. He wasn't 100 percent today, but you wouldn't tell it by the way he runs."

For quarterback Logan Smothers, who started in replacement of an ill Zion Webb, having Jackson and the stable of running backs alongside him gave him plenty of opportunities to shine in his first start at JSU.

Smothers finished with 127 passing yards and a touchdown while rushing for 48 yards and two more scores.

"They're running the ball so good," Smothers said. "Our run game is amazing, and it forces (the other team) below the box and then we can throw it over the top. It helps us. I love having a great run game."

Jackson's big day against ETSU followed a strong offensive showing the previous week against Texas-El Paso, when he racked up 92 yards from scrimmage (76 rushing).

In addition to the skill players alongside him, Jackson said that his impressive start wouldn't have been possible without Jacksonville State's veteran offensive line.

"I say what he said, too," Jackson said, pointing to Smothers. "You run the ball, it's going to open it up. We're able to do what we do."

Along with the emergence of Ron Wiggins, Jackson said that he was happy to see plenty of players see their first action against ETSU.

Fellow running back J'Wan Evans finished with 32 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, marking his first and second touchdowns with JSU. San Jose State transfer Kenyon Sims and redshirt freshman Reggion Bennett saw their first action at JSU as well.

"We all practice hard," Jackson said. "Coach Rich Rod, he preaches hard edge. Just to see the other guys go out there and play with a hard edge and not get content on what we were doing, just finishing it up."

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.