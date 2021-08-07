JSU football: Having veteran group means Gamecocks' practice moves faster

Aug. 7—JACKSONVILLE — There's an advantage to having 19 of 22 starters back from the last game of last season.

For Jacksonville State, it means preseason practice moves at a faster pace. The Gamecocks have a veteran team — even the kicker, punter, long-snapper and kick returners are back — and after going through five practices on the first five days, head coach John Grass appreciates how much more he can pack into a typical two-hour workout.

"I don't think we could've done this the last two fall camps," Grass said after Saturday morning's practice. "We're just older and more mature. We're a veteran team. We've got a lot of game experience, so that makes it easier."

The Gamecocks are advanced enough that they did some situational scrimmaging Saturday, running about 75 to 90 plays. There was no tackling, of course, as the Gamecocks were dressed in shorts, jerseys, shoes and helmets — no pads.

Grass said that overall, "alignment, assignments, we're way ahead."

"You can move faster with an older group," he said. "Your installs move faster. Basically being able to come out and scrimmage today and a situational scrimmage, that's good to see out of this group."

Afterward, when addressing his team, Grass complimented his team for its work. He pointed out the work done by the offensive and defensive lines, which are much older and experienced than they were two years ago during the 6-6 season.

"We looked good. We've got a lot of things to clean up, but we've got a deeper football team," he said. "There's more guys we'll be able to get on the football field and play. Any time you've got competition at positions and guys battling for reps and more reps, it's a good thing. Every great team has that. I think this team has a chance to be pretty good."

That part about the depth up front? That's especially important to Grass.

Story continues

"We've got depth up front on both sides of the ball, and that allows those big guys to stay fresh throughout the game. I think our D-line has really come on. Some of those guys are in their third year of playing.

"If you're not good up front, you're going to see it quickly, not being able to stop the run or run the football."

Jacksonville State will take off Sunday to give the players a break. They'll be back in helmets, shorts, shoes and jerseys again Monday. Grass plans to practice in full pads Tuesday.

JSU will open its season Sept. 1 in Montgomery against UAB, which is coached by former Gamecocks coach Bill Clark. Kickoff will be 6:30 p.m., and ESPN will televise the game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.