JSU football: Clay Webb named to 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist

Aug. 23—Jacksonville State offensive lineman and Oxford High School graduate Clay Webb was named to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist that was released Wednesday morning.

The Senior Bowl is regarded as the top college football all-star game, featuring the nation's top players.

"It takes professional evaluators to identify future professional players and this year's Senior Bowl staff will be comprised of eleven scouts with over 200 years of NFL experience," the committee said in a release. "Our staff will rely on decades worth of relationships at the college and NFL levels to stay on top of all the risers, career backup late-bloomers, and transfers taking advantage of opportunities in their final seasons."

Webb is set to begin the season as Jacksonville State's starting left guard after a successful showing in the Gamecocks' preseason camp. Webb started seven games on the offensive line last season after transferring from Georgia.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024 at noon and will be played at the University of South Alabama. It will also be broadcasted on NFL Network.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.