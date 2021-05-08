JSU baseball: Magwood comes through on the mound, but Gamecocks still fall

May 8—JACKSONVILLE — As Jim Case puts it, sometimes statistics lie.

Isaiah Magwood made his second straight start in the coveted Friday night starter's role for Jacksonville State, and even though he produced what Case called an "outstanding" effort, he got tagged with 4-3 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home.

Magwood (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings and tied a career high with nine strikeouts.

"I thought Magwood was fantastic," Case said. "I thought that might be as good as I've seen him throw since his freshman year. I thought he was that good. I thought his slider was great, and his fastball had some movement to it, and he located it pretty good."

But Magwood gave up four runs, and in all four instances, fate seemed to work against him.

A seeing-eye single in the second inning produced a run, while three consecutive hits in the fifth inning produced two runs. JSU didn't get the call on two straight throws to the plate. In both instances, the home plate umpire ruled that catcher Alex Webb's tag hit the runner just after he touched the plate.

Then in the sixth inning, three straight infield singles produced another run.

"When you look at it, he goes 5 1/3 and gives up four earned runs," Case said. "That's nothing to write home about, but he pitched way better than that."

SIUE starter Noah Matheny (5-2) worked seven innings and limited JSU to two runs. Rob Parks gave up a two-run single to JSU's Carson Crowe in the eighth to trim the advantage to 4-3, but Braydon Bone pitched a scoreless ninth to close it out for his fifth save.

This is a blow for the Gamecocks in the ever shifting Ohio Valley Conference race. JSU (22-22, 12-10 OVC) dropped from third to fourth, even though the Gamecocks trail first-place Morehead State by only 1 1/2 games, but they're ahead of seventh-place SIUE (21-19, 11-11) by only a game.

JSU and SIUE will play a doubleheader today at 1 p.m.

Story continues

"We've got to come out with intensity in that first game," said JSU's Zeth Malcom, who had a single and a walk Friday. "Set the precedent of the day and let them know you've got to come take it from us. It's big and we're going to put a big emphasis on it. But the main thing is you've got to relax and just play. It's nothing new. We've got to do our thing, and when we do our thing, we have success."

What to know

—Crowe was 0-for-3 before his two-run single. Even so, since he was hitting .175 nearly two months ago, he has hit .345 since then. His single came off a left-hander in Parks, who was brought in to pitch to JSU's Webb and Crowe, both left-handed hitters. Webb popped up, and Crowe hit his shot to right field. Also, Crowe threw out a runner at second base from his spot in right field.

—Dylan Hathcock pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one hit, no runs and no walks. He struck out four. He has started 10 games this year with an ERA of 5.88 in those appearances. He has pitched four times in relief and worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing no runs.

—Alex Carignan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. His biggest play came defensively at first base. In the seventh inning, Hathcock tried unsuccessfully to pick off Raul Elguezabal at first base. Carignan faked the throw back to Hathcock, and when Elguezabal stepped off the bag, Carignan tagged him for the out.

Who said

—Malcom, who is hitting .333 for the year, on hitting second in the batting order behind lead-off man Cole Frederick: "I enjoy the two spot. Freddie is a good lead-off guy. If we can get him on, we can get something going, especially early in the game. It sets the tone. It's a nice spot. I really like it. The people in front of me and behind me, I have full confidence in. It's a nice spot to be."

—Case on bringing Hathcock out of the bullpen instead of starting him: "I want to put him in the best role where he can have the most success, and think right now, that's the best place for him."

Next up

—Today's JSU-SIUE doubleheader at JSU Stadium will start at 1 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.