JSU baseball: After loss at Mississippi State, Gamecocks prepare for final OVC series

May 19—By Mark Edwards

Cole Frederick singled home Trevor Andrews for Jacksonville State's only run in a 6-1 loss Tuesday at Mississippi State.

The game was shortened to five innings because of persistent rain.

Mississippi State (37-13) got two runs each in the first, second and third innings to build a 6-0 lead.

JSU now looks ahead to its final Ohio Valley Conference series of the regular season, as the Gamecocks (24-26, 14-13 OVC) hosts Eastern Illinois (24-21, 13-14) for a three-game set. They'll play a single game Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m.

JSU is tied for fourth with Austin Peay (20-30, 14-13), which will play three games at Murray State (29-21, 17-10), the league leader.

Only the top four teams advance to the OVC tournament, which will be May 27-29 in Jackson, Tenn. Austin Peay holds the tiebreaker over the Gamecocks after winning two of three in a series between the two teams last weekend.

Four to know

—The Gamecocks had the bases loaded in each of the first two innings despite not having a single hit. They did it with four walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error but couldn't manage a run.

—Frederick finished 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Andrews was 1-for-2 with a double and a run.

—Zeth Malcom was 0-for-1 with two walks. Carson Crowe and Isaac Alexander each walked, and Alex Webb and Alex Carignan each were hit by a pitch.

—Camden Lovrich (1-1) started and worked one inning for JSU, allowing two runs. Jake Peppers pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs. Jackson Tavel pitched 1 1/3 innings and didn't give up a base runner. He struck out two.

