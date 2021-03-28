JSU baseball: Casey, Tavel and Woods combine to throw no-hitter in doubleheader sweep

Jared Gravette, The Anniston Star, Ala.
Mar. 28—JACKSONVILLE — Dylan Hathcock set the tone during Jacksonville's State doubleheader sweep of Tennessee Tech on Saturday, but the trio of Colin Casey, Jackson Tavel and Corley Woods stole the show at Jim Case Stadium.

Casey, Tavel and Woods combined to throw a no-hitter in the Gamecocks' 5-0 win over the Golden Eagles. It was the JSU's first no-hitter since Colton Pate, Grant Chandler and Trent Simpson combined to no hit Radford on Feb. 24, 2018, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

The no-hitter followed a fantastic performance from Hathcock in an 8-0 victory in the opener.

Saturday's shutouts, combined with Friday's 8-3 win, gave the Gamecocks (11-11, 4-2 OVC) a three-game weekend sweep of Tennessee Tech (9-9, 4-5).

"Of course, last night was a good night, the first game went good, and we talked about, you know, it's a good weekend already, but it could be a great weekend," JSU head coach Jim Case said. "Well, little did we know, Colin's going to run out there and we combine for a no-hitter. It was just a solid day all the way around."

Casey, a Jacksonville High graduate, took the ball for Game 2 after Hathcock allowed five hits and one walk over a career-high eight innings pitched.

Casey breezed through the first five innings but ran into trouble in the top of the sixth. Case paid the junior a mound visit after he issued back-to-back two-out walks.

His message to Casey: "I want you to finish this inning. I really do. Your stuff is good enough. I want you to challenge them with your best stuff, and I think it's good enough to get them. I want you to get yourself out of this inning instead of me going to the bullpen."

Casey did just that, striking out Jason Hinchman looking to get out of the jam. The strikeout was his seventh, a new career high.

Case allowed Casey to pitch the seventh as well, and he sat the Golden Eagles down in order with a little help from center fielder Tre Kirklin. The Gamecocks played stellar defense all day, but Kirklin's running catch off the bat of Gavin Jones was arguably the day's biggest highlight.

"I was for sure that was a hit man," Casey said. "He's fast. He covers a lot of ground. I sure did thank him after that one though."

Casey departed after seven innings with the only damage done against him coming from five walks. Tavel came out to pitch the eighth, and struck out the first two batters he faced. After issuing a walk, Case summoned Woods from the bullpen. He got Ed Johnson to strike out to end the inning. Woods returned for the ninth, and after getting Brett Roberts to pop up to shortstop, he fanned Hinchman and Golston Gillespie to finish off the no-hitter.

"I was wondering if it was going to be on their mind or not, if they knew," Casey said about the relievers who followed him. "Yeah, I could tell Corley was excited in the ninth, but they both did very well. I was excited for all of us."

What to know

—JSU tied a season-high with 17 hits in the opener and followed it up with eight more in the nightcap. Alex Carignan and Jaylen Williams were the most productive Gamecocks on a very productive day. Carignan went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the opener and finished the day 5-for-8. Williams got JSU on the board in the nightcap with a two-run home run, his fourth of the season, in the bottom of the first inning. Williams finished the day 4-for-5 with two walks, three runs scored and three RBIs.

—Cole Frederick, Nash Adams, Alex Strachan and Carson Crowe all finished with three hits on the day. Frederick was 3-for-10 with one RBI. Adams went 3-for-10 with two runs and one RBI. Strachan finished 3-for-8 with two runs and one RBI, and Crowe was 3-for-9 with two runs and an RBI.

—Alex Webb had a double and a triple and finished the day 2-for-9 with one run. Tre Kirklin went 2-for-7 with one run and one RBI.

Who said

—Casey on Hathcock: "Hathcock did a great job, setting the tone early, getting everybody under control and going. That really put us ahead and put us on top for the day."

—Case on the Gamecocks' bats in Game 1: "I looked up in like the fourth inning and I think we had like 11 hits, and even the outs were hit hard. The first out of the game, the second baseman jumps and catches one. The third baseman caught two line drives. I thought even our outs were loud. We swung the bats really good."

—Case on getting a sweep after opening the season 1-2 in OVC play: "This sweep just kind of gets us back to where we need to be, you know at 4-2. If we could have found a way last week, then this would have really put us over the hump a little bit. But it's a long deal. It's 30 games. We're six games in. If we play the way that we did this weekend, we'll be A-OK."

Next up

—The Gamecocks are set to host Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hitting the road for a three-game weekend series against Southeast Missouri.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.

