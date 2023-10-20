Jrue Holiday wearing No. 4 with C's as a tribute to Isaiah Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jrue Holiday, the newest addition to the Boston Celtics, chose to wear No. 4 to pay homage to Isaiah Thomas, as well as a nod to himself and his three siblings, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Thomas was a fan favorite throughout his three years in Boston. Dubbed 'the King of the Fourth,' Thomas would make the TD Garden erupt with fans watching in awe as a 5-foot-9 guard would score with ease against some of the NBA's best defenders.

Thomas achieved career highs in Boston with an average of 24.7 points, 6.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and a steal per game throughout his three seasons here - enough for two All-Star nods.

Fans fell more in love with Thomas for his consistent dedication to the Celtics organization. Following the tragic passing of his 22-year-old sister, Chyna, I.T. still chose to suit up with the Celtics for the first playoff game of the 2017 campaign. With tears in his eyes, Thomas dropped 33 points, inspiring all who watched.

While selecting a number for his new team, Holiday wanted to honor Thomas and the commitment he showed to Boston. After speaking with Thomas and gaining his approval, Holiday chose to wear No. 4.

Jrue Holiday said he chose No. 4 because of he and his three siblings (4) and because of @isaiahthomas. Said he reached out to Isaiah before choosing

the number. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 19, 2023

Thomas responded to the report of Holiday's reasoning for the number on X, showing excitement for the new Celtic guard and wishing him well.

"Been super close with the Holiday family since 2008!" Thomas wrote. "That’s my dawg. Go kill in that s--- familyyyyy lol."

According to Washburn, Holiday also chose the number as a nod to himself and his three siblings.

After a successful preseason, Holiday will wear his new number with pride during the Celtics' season opener on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks.