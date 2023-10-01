Was the Jrue Holiday trade the right move for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have made a significant move by trading away big man Robert Williams III and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers for former Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Jrue Holiday This has left fans and analysts torn over whether the trade was worth the considerable cost to the team’s depth.

The trade for Holiday is a bold and aggressive move by the Celtics, signaling their commitment to a “win now” mentality in pursuit of Banner 18 this season, and represents a significant upgrade at the guard position, addressing one of the team’s key needs on the defensive end of the court.

The Celtics’ roster now boasts an impressive array of talent, with Holiday joining the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

To hear what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast feel about the trade, take a look at the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire