Jrue Holiday told embarrassing condom story from rookie season in Philly

Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are two former Sixers who were very well liked during their playing days in Philadelphia. Now they're temmates on the New Orleans Pelicans and shared a microphone this week on Redick's podcast to talk all things NBA.

The topic of rookie duties came up and the two shared that they couldn't have been more different as rookies. Holiday admitted he was very accommodating to the veterans on his team while Redick had a bit of an attitude; "I think in general, I just rubbed people the wrong way," Redick said.

"I was a pansy," Jrue said. "I did everything Elton Brand told me to do. Willie Green told me to do. Andre Iguodala told me to do. Whatever they told me to do, I was doing it, four o'clock in the morning I was doing it."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Rubber runs?" Redick asks.

"Oh yeah, gold cards, the Magnums," Holiday said.

"For those of us who are unclear what we're talking about," Redick said. "We're talking about condoms."

"Protection."

But it wasn't just the late night runs that the rookies were forced to go on. They also had to carry a crazy amount of condoms around with them on a regular basis.

"Back in the day they had the [NBPA health professional] lady that came and talked to us," Holiday said. "They gave us this big bag, huge bag, of like 150 condoms. It was the rookie's responsibility to bring that bag on every road trip. Think of the conversation you have, let's say you have a girl and it's like, 'Alright, why do you have a million condoms in your backpack? You look suspicious.'"

The two talk about how rookie duties "isn't really part of the culture anymore" but as Sixers fans know, vets can still get some biscuits when needed.

Here's the 76ers roster for Jrue's rookie season in 2009-2010 in case you are curious who was the team's leading scorer.

Story continues

The "rookie duties" part of the podcast comes in around the 41-minute mark, you can listen to the entire pod below:

Holiday also spoke about having a chip on his shoulder for a few seasons after getting traded by Sam Hinkie on draft day in 2013.

"I got a call from Sam Hinkie. I don't even know why I picked up the phone. It's so weird. Sam was like, 'Sorry I never got to meet you, but...' Was like a 30-second conversation. 'We're trading you to New Orleans for the sixth pick.' I'm just kind of like, 'Alright, thanks.' And we hang up."

"By the time I came back from my injury, it was over with, the steam, it was over with."

Redick goes on to tell how in 2016, his Clippers coach Doc Rivers messed with him in brutal fashion.

"I get a call from Doc [on draft night]," Redick said. "I probably should answer this. I'm thinking, he's gonna say, 'Hey, we're thinking about drafting player XYZ, what do you think of this guy?' Which was a common thing. I'm like, 'Hey Doc, what's up?' And he's like, 'Hey, we just traded you to Memphis for Brandan Wright and a first round pick.' And then he just starts laughing. I was like, 'Doc, what the f*** are you talking about???!' And he's like, 'Nah, I'm just kidding! We didn't trade you.'"

That's cold.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Jrue Holiday told embarrassing condom story from rookie season in Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia