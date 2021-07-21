Jrue Holiday shouts out Pelicans following NBA Finals victory

A new NBA champion was crowned last night as the Milwaukee Bucks hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy for the first time since 1971.

The Bucks had a familiar face helping lead the way to the championship as former Pelican Jrue Holiday won his first championship.

Holiday, who was dealt to Milwaukee from New Orleans prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, spoke with Rachel Nichols of ESPN following last night’s victory and showed some love to his former team.

“Shout out to New Orleans cause they did me right. They sent me to a place where I could contend and ended up getting a ring,” Holiday said. “Man, just being here was a blessing. It was a blessing from God that I landed here and my first year here, I got a ring. It’s insane.”

Holiday spent seven seasons in a Pelicans uniform from 2013-2020 prior to being traded to the Bucks in November.

Jrue Holiday always jokes he's the slacker in his house because his wife Lauren is a multi-time pro soccer champ and Olympic gold medalist. Well, now he's got a ring too – here's our conversation from last night after the Bucks' win, with a cameo from team owner Marc Lasry: pic.twitter.com/oOuQF9WPiM — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 21, 2021

You can view Jrue’s full conversation on The Jump in the video above.