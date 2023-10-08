Is Jrue Holiday a perfect fit for the Boston Celtics?

Jrue Holiday has officially joined the Boston Celtics, marking the beginning of a new era for the team. Holiday expressed his excitement and commitment to helping the Celtics win a championship during his introductory press conference. He also acknowledged the passionate Boston fans and their impact on games at TD Garden. Celtics coach Brad Stevens praised Holiday’s competitive character and highlighted the team’s goal of winning Banner 18.

The addition of Holiday has generated optimism among Boston fans and analysts alike. The UCLA alum is expected to bolster the team’s perimeter defense and provide valuable playmaking skills. He averaged over 19 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season and is seen as a significant upgrade at point guard.

The hosts of the NBC Sports Boston’s “Arbella Early Edition” show sat down to talk through what the impact of the trade may be for the Celtics in 2023-24 in the clip embedded below.

