Jrue Holiday has one focus: Winning a championship

The Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers last summer. He had been traded to the Western Conference franchise as part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Since arriving in Boston, Holiday has been a major part of Joe Mazzulla’s system on both ends of the floor.

On Sunday (June 9), Holiday was Boston’s top scorer as they overcame the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. His performance ensured that Mazzulla’s team headed on the road with a 2-0 lead over their Western Conference counterparts. During his postgame news conference, Holiday admitted he’s in Boston to win at the highest level.

“I’m a utility guy,” Holiday said. “I’ll do whatever. I’m here to win. I feel like they brought me here to win, and I’ll do my best to do that.”

Holiday is the only player on the Celtics roster with championship experience, and is also one of the more versatile guards in the NBA. He can operate as a secondary scoring option or fall back as a fourth or fifth option. Holiday is also one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, but is strong enough to guard up multiple positions.

Since joining the Celtics, he has emerged as a leader and veteran presence. Holiday’s willingness to adapt his game to whatever the team needs has made him a prime glue guy within the starting unit.

And his partnership with Derrick White has elevated Boston’s defense to new heights. Celtics fans will be hoping that’s enough to bring a title to Boston later this month.

