Jrue Holiday, NBA Finals MVP? Former Bucks guard making a strong case

The Boston Celtics took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday might be the leader in the clubhouse to win Finals MVP.

Holiday scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting in Game 2, along with 11 rebounds and three assists, as Boston defeated Dallas, 105-98.

Oddsmakers give Holiday a big boost in chances to win Finals MVP

Oddsmakers following the "race" for the MVP honor still give the best odds to Boston star duo Jayson Tatum (plus-125) and Jaylen Brown (plus-175), then Dallas star Luka Dončić (plus-600), but Holiday (plus-750) made a big jump to fourth after a strong Game 2 performance.

Throw in a solid Game 1, when he scored 12 points with eight rebounds and five assists as Boston won, 107-89, not to mention that Holiday's role isn't even offense to begin with, but rather his patented hounding defense.

Jrue Holiday did something that hasn't been done since Michael Jordan

Holiday also has zero turnovers. According to Stathead, the last player with 38 points or more and zero turnovers in the first two games of the Finals is Michael Jordan in 1998.

"Holiday’s virtuoso performance in the first half set the tone for a night of dominance," wrote Michael C. Wright of NBA.com, who put Holiday atop his "MVP Ladder."

"He finished as the first guard to produce at least 25 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 75% or better from the floor in an NBA Finals game. His 26 points, including 9-for-9 in the paint, registered as the second-most he’s scored this season in any game during the regular season or playoffs. "

From NBA.com's Shaun Powell: "Here’s what wasn’t a surprise: Holiday was all-around solid, bringing defense (of course), rebounding (11) and was a constant positive in a game that was occasionally shabby.

"To summarize: Boston is displaying its greatest asset — abundant talent — in this series and the Mavericks through two games haven’t come close to matching that. ... Which means the series MVP so far — that’s Most Valuable President — is Brad Stevens, for swinging the Holiday trade last summer, among other moves."

Holiday, of course, was part of the Bucks exchange with the Portland Trail Blazers to bring Damian Lillard to Milwaukee; Portland turned around and shipped Holiday to Boston, where he has been a key cog for the top team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Jrue Holiday spoke about the trade from the Bucks after the Game 2 win

“I’m close to (Bucks general manager) Jon (Horst),” Holiday said to The Athletic. “Obviously, we’ve been through a lot, and we’ve won together. But I’ve never really been the type to get my feelings hurt. I would even tell you that on this trade, my feelings weren’t hurt.

“It was just that for me, personally, and I can’t speak for my wife and my kids, but it was a shock. It was a shock, right? You’re waking up out of a nap and getting a call and five minutes later, you’re going somewhere else. Would it have been nice to know, maybe like a day ahead? Yeah, but I understand Jon’s point of view — 100 percent. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jrue Holiday, NBA Finals MVP? Former Bucks guard making a strong case