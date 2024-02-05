Jrue Holiday with the great assist!

The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
Bill Belichick thanked Patriots fans for braving all sorts of weather to support their team.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the new coaching hires made by some struggling offensive teams, and whether they'll make a positive impact in 2024.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Let's dive into who was left off NBA All-Star rosters.
Fred Zinkie reveals 10 players projected for solid seasons who are good values as fantasy drafts approach.
The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Dalton Del Don breaks down players and strategies he plans to stay away from in fantasy football drafts next season.
The seven-time champion signed a contract extension with Mercedes that began after the 2023 season.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.