Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen: We have his back

Joe Cowley: “Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen.

“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM

Regarding potential Grayson Allen discipline, there is league precedent for $25K fine for flagrant-2 fouls. Happened last season with Jamal Murray. – 1:33 PM

Kyrie Irving was fined $25K for a harmless back and forth with fans. Grayson Allen was fined $2K (ejection) for an intentional flagrant that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist and could have ended his career. – 12:23 AM

#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:

“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM

Aaron Wiggins made a fantastic play and was sent to the floor in a heap by Cedi Osman. Thank goodness it was Osman and not Grayson Allen… – 9:54 PM

No Giannis? No problem. Missing their superstar, the Bucks still managed to handle the Kings Sunday afternoon. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday picked up the slack, handing Sacramento a 133-127 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the Kings’ third straight defeat. – 9:25 PM

Jrue Holiday decided to not worry about his touch and just threw that dunk DOWN with his left hand.

And then made a ridiculous defensive play on the other. Wow. – 9:16 PM

There are not many guards that just take a few shoulder bumps on the chest from Jrue Holiday, but Davion Mitchell just stood his ground and stripped Holiday. Impressive stuff from the rookie. – 9:04 PM

Jrue Holiday is still searching for his touch. Just missed another easy one. – 8:24 PM

Khris Middleton has hit 6 of his first 7 shots and has 14 points for the #Bucks. Jrue Holiday has 13 on 5 of 12 shooting. Milwaukee up 59-51 near the close of the first half. – 8:00 PM

Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 from the field to start this one. Jordan Nwora has eight points off the bench. #Bucks – 7:52 PM

Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.

The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM

Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM

When Khris Middleton went to the bench with 5:54 left in the first quarter, the Bucks trailed, 19-14. Now with Jrue Holiday going to the bench with 3:02 left in Q1, the Bucks trail 28-17.

Defense is going to need to get a lot better tonight. – 7:26 PM

I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM

Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …

youtube.com/watch?v=8qe1pR… – 6:40 PM

George Hill and Pat Connaughton get the start today for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks – 6:37 PM

Grayson Allen is out for the Bucks tonight – he has a sore left hip … which sometimes happens when throwing another human in mid-air. – 6:36 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM

Giannis and Grayson Allen are out tonight against the Kings – 5:22 PM

Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM

It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.

These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM

Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks

A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM

The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM

Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM

The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM

The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM

Bulls guard Alex Caruso will undergo surgery and miss at least 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a fractured right wrist last night. Grayson Allen was issued a Flagrant 2 foul on the play. – 3:50 PM

The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM

Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.

I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. – 3:40 PM

When you hear Vucevic posting up Jrue Holiday described as a mismatch. pic.twitter.com/m51y3kG6ZV – 10:44 PM

jrue holiday is so good – 10:43 PM

Jrue Holiday said he’s a Naruto fan and I feel like we were robbed of some incredible Holiday-Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) material all of last season. – 8:47 PM

Jrue Holiday really trying to get back into rhythm. Just booted what would have been a pretty finish at the rim. Had a couple of those last game. – 8:38 PM

Ayo Dosunmu slides from guarding Khris Middleton to Jrue Holiday. Just another night at the office for the Bulls rookie. – 8:31 PM

Jrue Holiday is not on the Bucks injury report tonight. After missing six games with left ankle soreness, he returned in Wednesday’s win vs. Memphis, but played only 22 minutes off the bench.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they will be keeping an eye on him again tonight. – 6:25 PM

Jrue Holiday’s return makes things better for the Bucks: ‘It’s big that he’s back’

At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3081335/2022/0… – 6:18 PM

After 22 minutes last night vs. the #Grizzlies, Jrue Holiday is off the #Bucks injury report.

Only Brook Lopez (back surgery) remains. – 4:58 PM

