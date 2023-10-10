Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics committed long-term

When the Boston Celtics traded for former Milwaukee Bucks floor general Jrue Holiday, they took a bit of a risk trading away big man Robert Williams III and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon given that Holiday is in the last year of his current contract baring a decision on his part to opt into another season beyond that.

But the Celtics seemed to have a good idea that their preferred trade target would be open to re-signing with Boston in the future once he was eligible to do so. Without breaking league rules, both parties confirmed that such a deal might be amenable once allowed.

Now, with Payton Pritchard extended, only Derrick White remains as a potential extension candidate before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast linked up with Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach to talk over the current extension situation with the Celtics in the video embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire