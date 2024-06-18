Jrue Holiday, 3 other former Sixers become champions with Celtics win

The 2023-24 NBA season is now officially in the books with the season concluding on Monday night. The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 to take home the 2024 crown and the franchise’s 18th NBA title.

Some former Philadelphia 76ers will take home some hardware with this Celtics win. Jrue Holiday wins his second NBA title—he won with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021–while Al Horford and Jaden Springer will win their 1st championship ring. Former assistant coach Sam Cassell will also take home a ring.

Holiday played the first four seasons of his career with the Sixers while Horford played for Philadelphia in the 2019-20 season while Springer was the team’s first-round pick in 2021.

The Sixers will now go back to the drawing board as they look to take down the defending champion Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia will be armed with cap space in order to upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and challenge the Celtics.

