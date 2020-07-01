J.R. Smith signs with Lakers, reunites with Cavs teammate LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers need some help in their backcourt, and it seems like they’ve found it. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, J.R. Smith and the Lakers have completed a deal that will bring Smith to Orlando for the NBA’s “bubble” restart.

JR Smith has signed his deal with the Lakers, source said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2020

Smith hasn’t played for an NBA team this season, last taking the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-2019 season. He actually worked out for the Lakers back in March before the NBA was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team went in a different direction at the time and signed Dion Waiters instead.

Smith stayed in the Los Angeles area and continued to work out in case an opportunity arose, and it turns out one did. Avery Bradley announced last week that he was voluntarily opting out of the NBA’s Orlando restart due to family health reasons, and the Lakers needed a replacement.

Smith will be reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. While the two were teammates when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the franchise’s first NBA championship, they made an indelible mark on NBA history in the 2018 Finals. Smith had a memorable brain fart as the clock wound down in Game 1, passing a rebound to the well-defended George Hill. It cost the Cavs a chance to make a game-winning basket, and gave the world this absolutely incredible image.

The good news is the last time LeBron and JR Smith were on the same team, they went to the Finals.



The bad news, well ... pic.twitter.com/usIrxMxvIs — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 29, 2020

We’ll just have to wait and see if reuniting Smith and James leads to another internet-breaking, meme-able moment.

More from Yahoo Sports: