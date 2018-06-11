JR Smith congratulates fellow ‘no shirt brother’ Nick Young on championship (PHOTO)

Things were pretty great for Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith just a couple of years ago. When the Cavaliers made their incredible comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Smith was an integral part of why LeBron James and the Cavaliers won.

Smith partied it up the way many of us expected him to do. He seemingly spent a solid fortnight completely shirtless, and things went so far that people decided to print up a t-shirt of Smith’s shirtless torso.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see another shirtless week of Smith this year, but he has a brother in spirit over on the Warriors. Nick Young — Swaggy P himself — seems to share some sort of kindred bond with Smith, one that the Cavaliers guard acknowledged in a recent Instagram post highlighting the fact that Young had also been partying shirtless this year.

Via Instagram:

Instagram Photo

It’s awfully nice of Smith to congratulate a Cavaliers foe. Then again, Smith might not be on the Cavs next year, so perhaps he won’t be a foe after all.