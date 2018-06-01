J.R. Smith's Blunder In Game 1 Of NBA Finals Stokes Twitter Mockery

Twitter users had plenty of game after J.R. Smith’s colossal mistake during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday in Oakland, California.

Smith’s Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors were tied at 107-107 with seconds remaining in regulation when Smith grabbed an offensive rebound off a teammate’s missed free throw. He appeared to dribble out most of the clock as if the Cavs were ahead instead of taking a shot or finding an open man. By the time he got rid of the ball, it was too late for a decent attempt at a buzzer-beater.

CLASSIC JR SMITH LOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/V609eAhWql — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 1, 2018

LeBron James (who scored 51 points) was ticked at his teammate, to say the least.

The Cavs let Game 1 slip through their fingers. pic.twitter.com/cwwBaQgzUs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 1, 2018

The Cavaliers went on to lose in overtime, 124-114.

Social media jokesters, including journalists and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, worked overtime as well in skewering Smith’s play.

JR Smith should blame Ambien — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) June 1, 2018

Story Continues

It was this moment when LeBron realized he should've traded JR Smith pic.twitter.com/jHIjGs1zXV — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) June 1, 2018

J.R. Smith in the Cavs locker room right now: pic.twitter.com/WBhJcKdWlW — Kevin Holmes (@kholmesKSHB) June 1, 2018

Knicks fans watching that JR Smith play. pic.twitter.com/69KH98p8s9 — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) June 1, 2018

Lebron James just scored JR Smith’s IQ score. — Malik PB Shepherd (@leekcanball) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

Drop 50 points just for J.R Smith to lose it for you pic.twitter.com/WQMssj036k — Horchata Activist 🥛 (@Mike__Bravo) June 1, 2018

J.R. Smith looking for the shot clock like: pic.twitter.com/XJcAVLlt5u — SportsNation (@SportsNation) June 1, 2018

Smith said later that he knew the game was tied but figured the team was going to take a timeout. However, the Cavaliers’ coach, Tyronn Lue, told reporters that Smith had told him he thought the team was up by 1 point and was trying to run out the clock.