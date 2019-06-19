JR Motorsports taps Regan Smith for two Xfinity road-course events MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Regan Smith, current NASCAR analyst and pit reporter for FOX Sports, is temporarily trading in the microphone for the familiarity of a steering wheel this summer. Smith broke the news on "NASCAR Race Hub," and JR Motorsports confirmed that he'll return to his former team to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet in […]

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Regan Smith, current NASCAR analyst and pit reporter for FOX Sports, is temporarily trading in the microphone for the familiarity of a steering wheel this summer. Smith broke the news on “NASCAR Race Hub,” and JR Motorsports confirmed that he‘ll return to his former team to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet in NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Aug. 10) and Road America (Aug. 24). Smith will also reunite with longtime partner Fire Alarm Services for the events.

It marks the 35-year-old Smith‘s first Xfinity start in two years and his first for JRM since 2016. The Cato, N.Y., native started his JRM career in a memorable way in 2012, winning in his team debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Smith moved into a full-time role for the organization from 2013-2015, a highly successful three-year stint that produced five wins — including one at Mid-Ohio — 26 top fives and 71 top 10s, along with a Most Popular Driver Award. Smith‘s best points finish, a second-place effort in the 2014 NXS championship, crowned JRM the first team in 14 years to claim first and second in the series point standings.

“I can‘t tell you how pumped I am for this,” Smith said. “Dale, Kelley and everyone at JRM have been like family to me, so in a way, it feels like I‘m coming home. I have great memories of the years I spent there and the success we had during that time. And to have Fire Alarm on board for these races makes it all the more meaningful. They‘ve been both friends and supporters of mine for a long time.”

Smith‘s No. 8 Fire Alarm Services entry will be nearly identical to the neon green and flat black paint scheme he carried to victory with JRM in 2015 at Dover International Speedway. With headquarters in Arvada, Colo., Fire Alarm Services Inc. provides superior Fire Life Safety and Security services and products for protecting its clients‘ real-estate investment. The company brings a fresh and innovative approach to the Fire Life Safety industry with an emphasis on developing lasting client relationships and unmatched customer service.

“Regan is a great friend, and he means so much to our company,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He won a lot of races here, but for me his significance was no more evident than in his very first race for JRM at the end of 2012. That win at Homestead was enormous. It ended a winless streak for JR Motorsports that had dragged us down for more than two years. It was a tone-setter. It gave us momentum that, to be honest, I‘m not sure we‘ve ever lost. That‘s what Regan means to this company, and that‘s why I‘m thrilled to have him back for these two races at Mid-Ohio and Road America.”

Smith is the ninth driver named to the No. 8 this season. The team, led by crew chief Taylor Moyer, is currently ranked 10th in owner points on the strength of four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.