JR Motorsports looks to continue Darlington success on Throwback Weekend

There are four former Darlington Raceway winners in the field for Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and three of them are driving for JR Motorsports.

Regulars Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be joined by double-duty driver Chase Elliott as they try to extend JRM‘s winning streak at the “Lady in Black” in Saturday‘s Mahindra ROXOR 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

JR Motorsports drivers swept last year‘s races at the venerable 1.366-mile speedway, with Allgaier winning last spring and Gragson taking the checkered flag in the fall race. Gragson already has two victories to his credit this season. Allgaier is looking for his first.

“I can‘t wait to get to Darlington this weekend,” said Allgaier, who finished a close second to teammate Josh Berry last Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway. “We have an awesome throwback design for our Hellman‘s Chevrolet, and hopefully we can replicate the same kind of success we had last year and get back into Victory Lane.

“I know this team is capable of doing it, and I‘m ready to get down there and make it happen.”

As strong as the JRM Chevrolet Camaros have been at Darlington, it would be unwise to ignore the Joe Gibbs Racing contingent. Brandon Jones won the fall race in 2020 and 19-year-old Ty Gibbs already is a series-leading three-time winner this season.

Gibbs‘ No. 54 Toyota features an Interstate Batteries paint scheme from the year he was born — 2002.

Already qualified for the Xfinity Series Playoffs thanks to a win at Martinsville, Jones won the pole and finished seventh at Dover.